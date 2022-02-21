...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM
CST/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the death of Daniel Barbour Palmer, Jr. (Borea) of Camilla, GA. Borea passed away at home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Borea was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Dunn Palmer, his parents, Dan Palmer, Sr. and Wyolene, brothers and sisters-in-law, Hartley Palmer, Joe Maurice (Jean) Palmer, Ellen Palmer Taylor (Dick), Joe B. Bostick, Sr. and Frank Bivins. He is survived by sons, Dan III (Susan), Jimmy (Angie), Hugh (Madorah), Andy (Nancy); and daughter, Kay; grandchildren, Daniel IV (Kristi) Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Jim (Amanda) Palmer, Jon (Anna) Palmer, Kelley (Luke) Joyner, Holli (Jarrell) Sapp, Brandi (Cory) Smith, Brittney (Cal) Beasley, Alexandra (Tyler) Classon, and Stephanie Drew Palmer; sisters Lucille Palmer Bostick and Wyolene Palmer Bivins, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Born February 5, 1928, Borea was a resident of Mitchell County and a member of Camilla United Methodist Church. Borea was a lifelong farmer until his retirement. After retirement, he continued to nurture his love of farming by sharing the bounties of his garden with the community (including many bags of boiled peanuts). Borea served his church in many capacities, was instrumental in founding Westwood School, and active in several clubs and organizations. He was known for his sense of humor, love of eating, fishing, playing cards, and entertaining us with stories. But, above all, Borea was a devoted Christian who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the Camilla United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oakview Cemetery. Reverend Ken Myers will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 23 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
