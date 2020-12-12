Daniel C. (Dan) Cook, 83, of Albany, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Because of Covid concerns, Mr. Cook was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Cook was born in Arlington, GA, and graduated from Albany High School in the Class of 1954. He owned and operated Cooks Appliance Service.
Mr. Cook is survived by his wife: Janice Faye (Mitzi) Cook, Albany; 3 children: Noel Cook, Albany, Dana Cook, Tulsa, OK, and Shawn Cook, Albany; 5 grandchildren: Daniel M. Cook, Valerie Cook, Lauren Cook, Avery Cook, Olivia Cook; 2 brothers: James Cook and Earl Cook.
