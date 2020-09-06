Mr. Daniel Scott Strickland, 57, of Albany died Saturday September 5, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care in Atlanta, GA.
The family wishes to have a private service.
Born in Moultrie, GA, Mr. Strickland lived in Albany most of his life.
Survivors include his two children Janis Sabrina Strickland and Naiden Thor Strickland both of Lee County; his mother Janis Trimmer and her husband Frank of Albany; a brother Patrick Shaun Strickland of Albany; the mother of his children Lacey Danielle Strickland.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Strickland by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.