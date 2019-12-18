Daniel W. Turner, 74, of Albany, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His memorial service will be Saturday 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
A native of Moultrie, Mr. Turner had lived in Albany for the past 40 years. He was the manager of the Deli/Bakery for Piggly Wiggly and retired from the insurance business. He loved his grandchildren, old westerns and sports.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Turner, Albany, sons, Scott Turner (Jennifer), Leesburg, Brad Turner (Amy), Moultrie, daughter, Leslee Turner, Leesburg, grandchildren, Cassie Turner, Dylan Perone, Seth Turner, Jack Webb, Aaliyah Martin, Wyatt Turner and Wren Turner.
