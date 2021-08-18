Danielle Elizabeth Anderson, 18, of Cuthbert, GA, died August 16, 2021 at Children's Health Care of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jackie Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Danielle was born on August 24, 2002 in Albany, GA. She grew up and lived in Randolph County, GA all of her short life. Danielle was currently a Senior at Pataula Charter Academy in Edison, GA where she volunteered at the school library and read to younger students. She was a member of the Morgan Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, gardening, playing with her niece and nephew, spending time with her family, and making new friends.
Survivors include her parents, Phillip and Carla Anderson of Cuthbert, GA, two sisters, Stephanie Aikin of Cuthbert, GA and Mackenzie Anderson of Blakely, GA, a niece Emerie Rogers, a nephew, Jonah Rogers, grandparents, Phil and Camille Anderson of Cuthbert, GA and Nell Jeter of Bayou La Batre, AL, great grandmother, Lavern Letchworth of Sylvester, GA, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday at Mathews Funeral Home.
