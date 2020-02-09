Mr. Danny Harrell, 71, of Leary died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens Rev. Jean Watson will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday evening at Kimbrell-Stern from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Mr. Harrell was born in Texas to a military family and would later serve in Vietnam in the Marines. Later he worked at Warehouse Foods. He enjoyed fishing and word search puzzles. He always had a positive outlook on life, even when he later fell ill and became bed ridden.
Survivors include his wife Lillie Mae Harrell of Leary; her grandchildren Kayla Patat (Christopher), J.D. Brasington (Dawn), and Jake Williams; greatgrandchildren Evelyn, Anna, and Aiden; his brothers and sisters Wayne Harrell, Cathy Williams, Annette Palan, Jerry Harrell, and Karen Dullery.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Curtis Daniel Harrell, Sr. and Louise Harrell.Lillie Harrell married Danny after her first husband Jerry L. Collum Sr. died. Lillie's son Jerry L. Collum, Jr. and Mother Gennell Miller Bowman also preceded him in death.
The family would like to give special recognition to all of his care takers especially Christian, Vallery, and Veronica, as well as all the caretakers at Willson Hospice House.
