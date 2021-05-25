Daphne Paul Spence, 50, of Lee County died Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House.
Born in Albany, Daphne worked for the Dougherty County School System as the Transportation Route Coordinator. She was preceded in death by her mother, Millie Paul.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Randall Spence, Lee County, daughters, Rachel (Lee) Shook, Albany, Catherine (Corey) Matchkus, Leesburg, grandchildren, Daine, Kaleb and William Matchkus, her father Tommy Paul, Albany and brothers, Spencer (Pam) Paul, Albany, Terry (Penny) Paul, Leesburg, Wayne (Teresa) Paul (her twin), Ten Mile, TN and Bryant (Jill) Paul, Coolidge. Many nieces and nephews.
Those desiring please make donations to the National Breast Cancer Coalition in lieu of flowers in Daphne's name at www.stopbreastcancer.org.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.