Darien James Pridgen, 54, of Camilla, GA passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, GA surrounded by family. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bruce English will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA.
Born in Fitzgerald, GA, Mr. Pridgen was a graduate from Tift County High School. He then joined the US Army and after completing his services he returned to south Georgia and was a professional truck driver for 26 years. He enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and truly loved everyone from the heart. His favorite people called him papa.
He was of the Christian faith and was preceded in death by his father, Wayne A. Pridgen and a nephew, Ty Owens.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Sweat Pridgen, Camilla, GA, children, Matthew Mason (Erin), Andros Islands Bahamas, Amanda Joy Mason, Conyers, GA, mother, Linda Reynolds Rutland, Fitzgerald, GA, siblings, Allen Pridgen (Missy), Panama City, FL, Janie Evans, Tifton, GA, Jeanie McLamb (Chris), Sumner, GA Chad Pridgen (Mary), Cumming, GA, step-father, Lindsey Evans, Tifton, GA, step-mother, Sharon Pridgen, Tifton, GA, grandchildren, Bailey Mason, Austin McDonald, Parker McDonald, Wesley McDonald a number of nieces and nephews and two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
