MOULTRIE, GA- Darrell Glenn Thornhill, 80, of Moultrie, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Moultrie.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Brother Ricky McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Casketbearers will be Freddie Taylor, Carl Taylor, David Taylor, Robert Folds, Ben McLaughlin, and Brandon Taylor. Honorary casketbearers will be the Moultrie Church of God Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
Born May 31, 1941, in Albany, Georgia, he was the son of the late Herman Bentley Thornhill and Rubye Mitchell Thornhill. Mr. Thornhill retired from Carriage Cleaners as the dry cleaner manager and was a member of Moultrie Church of God. In the late 60's, he worked for Coats and Clark Company in the dye room, and in the 1970's he operated what was The One Hour Martinzer Cleaners and Villager Cleaners in Albany. In 1978 he moved his family to Moultrie where he owned and operated Luckey Cleaners for several years before selling it to the Galphin Family. Mr. Thornhill loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors; you could find him outside "piddling" as he would call it or cutting his grass. When he was younger, he liked to hunt and go fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Megan Lee Merritt; brother, Milla Thornhill.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Mary White Thornhill of Moultrie, GA; children, Sherrie Nipper and fiancé Tom of Chipley, FL, Jason Thornhill and wife Marty of Thomaston, GA; grandchildren, Haley Collum and husband Mike of Valley, AL, Reed Thornhill and wife Nikki of Albany, GA, Thomas Merritt and fiancé Mallerie of Smithville, GA; great-grandchildren, Anslee, Adalynn, Emerson and Zeppelin; sister, Carolyn Myler of Crestview, FL; brother, Larry Thornhill and wife Carol of Panama City, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Moultrie Church of God, 3113 Veterans Parkway, Moultrie, GA 31788.
