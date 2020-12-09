Darren Michael Bishop, 51, of Albany, GA passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at his residence. Private services will be held for his family to honor his life, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Carson Chambliss will officiate.
Mr. Bishop was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina on June 10th, 1969 to Dorothy Plemmons (Bumpus) and preceded in death by his father, David Hugh Bishop.
At age 15, Darren moved to Leesburg, GA. to live with his father. He graduated from Lee County High School in 1987. After graduating, Bishop joined the Army National Guard and served in Operation Desert Storm. He left the Army in 1992.
Darren started working for the family business, Southwestern Machine and Tool Works, from 1987 to 2013. He had a very successful career as a machinist. Bishop completed his career at BSR Metal Fabrication in 2020.
Darren was an extremely creative man and enjoyed woodworking. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who worked hard to provide a well-deserved life for his wife and two daughters, whom he loved so passionately.
Bishop always offered a helping hand to anyone, no matter the circumstance. He was the most selfless, caring, and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joann Patricia Parrish, Albany, GA, daughters, Amber Bishop, Leesburg, GA, Abby Bishop, Albany, GA, mother and step-father, Dorothy Bumpus and Scott Bumpus, Arden, NC, brother, David Bishop (Sandra), Leesburg GA, sister, Donna Marie King (Gene), Jacksonville, FL, step brothers, Scott Bumpus, Jr. (Beth), Asheville, NC and Chris Bumpus (Tammy), Fletcher, NC.
