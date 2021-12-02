University of Georgia Football Letterman David Aaron Godfrey passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Calhoun Nursing Home in Edison, GA after enduring Alzheimer's for many years. Funeral services will be held at The First Baptist Church in Colquitt on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:30 PM with visitation to follow. Interment will be at Cook's Cemetery.
The UGA legend, also known as "Tater Bug", "the Bull", or "Fats", was often quoted for his remark to Coach Wallace Butts following their SEC and Orange Bowl Victories: "Ain't folks nice to you when you win". He was the recipient of UGA's first "Most Hustle Award" with his name engraved on the trophy in the Butts-Mehre Building. Never losing a yard, he played both fullback and linebacker. Many antics have been shared about his prowess both on the field and off. Godfrey has been recognized in several publications including Wally's Boys, UGA Football Vault, Historic Photos of UGA Football, and I've Seen Them All. A high school All-American from Charlotte, NC, he was the All-State, Shrine Bowl, North-East Game, and Most Valuable player in North Carolina. In 2018, he received the prestigious "John Rauch Award" at the Wally's Boys breakfast on G-Day.
After receiving a BS in Education from UGA, Godfrey opted for agri-business instead of playing Pro football. He jokingly remarked that he was chasing 4-legged animals rather than 2-legged. He retired from USDA and FSA District Director serving as a voice for agriculture on television and through various speaking engagements. He was the recipient of the Service to Agriculture award. Godfrey supported local athletics serving as Booster Club president and coaching youth football and baseball programs. In the Methodist Church, he was a Sunday school teacher and Youth Leader. He served as a Chairman of the Miller County Republican Party. Bill and Lola established Cypress Springs Wildlife Retreat where he was able to do what he loved best; to stay in the woods with his dogs, to fish in the shade of the cypress trees, and to share his passion with both old friends and new. They traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Caribbean.
Born on March 15, 1938, in Monroe, NC, his parents were James Tyson Carnes and Beulah Melton Godfrey. His name was legally changed to Godfrey when his mother remarried. Godfrey is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Lola Kimbrel who was a UGA Majorette, and sons Quinton Tyson (Donna), Wiley Tabb (Darby), and David Todd Godfrey. He has seven grandchildren (Ryder, Bo, Paige, Roland, Ellen, J.M. and Callan), and six great-grandchildren (Rayce, Knox, Parker, Hoake, I.V., and Wiley). In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Anne (Timothy) Sutherland, and Earlene Finney, two half-brothers Warren and Jameson Carnes, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dwaine, Brenda, Jerry, and Carolyn; also his father-in-law G.J. Kimbrel, Jr. and mother-in-law Wiley Tabb Newberry.
