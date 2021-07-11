David Carroll "Bo" Spence, Jr., 77, of Rome, GA, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Private graveside service will be held at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla.
Born October 29, 1943 in Albany, GA, Mr. Spence was the son of the late David Carroll Spence, Sr. and Clara Mae Sasser Spence. He was an Insurance Agent and also worked in real estate. Mr. Spence was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Eileen Spence.
Survivors include a son, David Carroll Spence, III of Dahlonega, GA.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
