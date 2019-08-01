David Joseph Cohen, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Sunday, July 28, 2019. David was passionate about carpentry/woodworking, golf, Georgia Bulldogs football, walking his dogs and all things technology.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edith Cohen.
He is survived by his wife, June Cohen; children, Tiffany Thornton (David), Jason Cohen (Kaleigh), Matt Cohen (Beth), and Nick Cohen (Sara); and seven grandchildren who were the joy of his heart.
A celebration of life for David will be held at the family home on Saturday, August 3, from 12:00-2:00 pm.
