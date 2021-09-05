David Edward Hauber, 63, of Lee County passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His memorial service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Sewickley, PA, he was born to the late Donald and Barbara Hauber. Mr. Hauber was a sportsman and a member of the NRA. He retired from Procter and Gamble.
Mr. Hauber is survived by his wife of almost 31 years, Belinda Hauber; daughter, Megan Hauber; son, Matthew Hauber; grandson, Tristan Hauber; and two sisters, Valerie Suggs and Terri Hand and her husband Carlon.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to his grandson Triston's trust fund at Renaissance Bank.
