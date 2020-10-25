Mr. David Douthit was born on August 25, 1942 in Tampa, FL., to the late Gordon Everette and Winifred Elizabeth Blackburn Douthit and was a native of Worth County. Mr. Douthit was employed with Pan Am, where he traveled the world in the late 60's and later farmed for 30 years. He was the owner and operator of Precision Spraying and Mowing in Sylvester. Mr. Douthit was a classic car enthusiast and loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Douthit was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eufaula but attended Poulan Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Douthit of Sylvester; sons, Taff Douthit of Sylvester and Wade Douthit (Melina) of Carrollton, Ga; grandchildren, Cole Douthit, Findley Douthit and Ford Douthit; siblings, Mary Hicklin (Dale) of Sylvester, Everett Gene Douthit of Sylvester, Charles Douthit (Lisa) of FL and Keith Douthit (Norma Jean) of Lenox; sister-in-law, Kay Mulkey (Jimmy) of Sylvania, Ga., and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Douthit died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Poulan Cemetery. The Rev. Freddy White will officiate.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Douthit was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, JoAnn Powell. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
Contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center of your choice.
