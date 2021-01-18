David Jerome Bailey, 52, of Newnan, GA (formerly of Albany, GA), passed away January 14, 2021 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital after a battle with COVID-19.
David was born on August 1, 1968 in Atlanta, GA to JD and Marilyn Morgan Bailey.
David was preceded in death by his father, JD Bailey, nephew, Eric Purvis Bailey and great nephew Hayden Bailey.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen of Newnan, GA, daughter, Brittany Braswell (Tyler) of Leesburg, GA, mother, Marilyn Bailey of Arabi, GA, brother, Jerry Bailey (Tracy) of Albany, GA, sister, Carolyn Burnham (Jimmy) of Arabi, GA, three grandchildren, two nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.