David Jordan

Albany, GA
David Eugene Jordan
David Eugene Jordan, 87, of Albany, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home.
Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside rites will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Stephens officiating.
Born December 1, 1932 in Crisp County, GA, he was the son of the late James Andrew Jordan and Addie Pearl Lawson Jordan. Mr. Jordan retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base as a supply supervisor and was a member of Tyson Memorial Methodist Church. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andy Jordan and Hugh Jordan; sister. Corneila Nesbitt.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Tillery Jordan of Albany; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
