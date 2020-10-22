David Kent Hayman, 67, born on July 10, 1953 of Hahira, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep October 22, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born and raised in Albany, GA. David was a 1971 graduate of Albany High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Technical Institute, a division of Georgia Technical College. He and his business partner, Wayne Lacy owned and operated two successful businesses in Moultrie, GA for the past thirty seven years.
David is predeceased by his mother, Janice Hayman and is survived by his wife, Linda Hayman of Hahira, his children, Kelly and Brooke Hayman of Knoxville, TN, Jennifer and Bobby Guinn of Boston, GA and Jay and Stephanie Walls of Fort Lauderdale, FL, grandchildren, Spencer Hayman, Owen Hayman, Pacer Guinn, Grace Cox and Sara Walls, his father, Harold Hayman of Albany, siblings, Dean and Kay Hayman, Ted and Laura Hayman and Lori and Mike Goolsby, nieces and nephews, Mike and Mandy Hayman, Ashleigh Hayman, Jake and Joy Hayman, Austin Goolsby, Mason Goolsby and Parker Goolsby. Honorary family include Barbara and Buster Chaffin, children and grandchildren.
In lieu of services a memorial to honor his memory was held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at eleven a. m. at his favorite place, Keaton Beach, 21210 Keaton Beach Road, Perry, FL 32348. Please make donations to Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center, 919 South Broad Street, Thomasville, GA 31792.
McLane Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.