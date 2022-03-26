Mr. David Michael Gurr, age 69, of Blairsville, GA, walked peacefully into Glory holding the hand of his best friend, high school sweetheart and love of 50 years, Friday, March 25, 2022 in the North East Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA following an extended illness. He was born in Americas, GA on December 4, 1952, He was a United States Air Force veteran. He loved woodworking, Coached softball for years, and never met a stranger. Mr. Gurr was a member of Alleghany Masonic Lodge # 114 F&AM, a member of Scottish Rite and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother Addie Elizabeth Hucks Gurr. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Donna Gurr of Blairsville, GA; his father, Arthur Gurr of Blairsville, GA; sons, Tony Gurr of Gallatin, TN and Chris and Holly Gurr of Brunswick, GA; sister, Sheila and Carlos Phillips of Albany, Ga; brother, Morris and Sarah Gurr of Blairsville, GA; grandchildren, Skylar Gurr, Lilly Gurr, Christie Smith, Aimee Gurr and Jessica Gurr; two great granddaughters, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Cline officiating. Music will be by Patsy Phillips and Danita Kennedy. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors by the North Georgia Honor Guard and Masonic Graveside Rites by Alleghany Masonic Lodge. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Gurr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

