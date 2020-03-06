Albany, GA
David Nathan Ponthier
David Nathan Ponthier, known to friends as "Poncho" and "Ragin Cajun", passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 61 years.
A native of Albany, GA, David attended Dougherty Comprehensive High School. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy, where he served from from 1978 until 1982 aboard the USS Charles F. Adams (DDG-2). After his service, he became an employee of M&M Mars where he worked for 17 years. Afterwards he was employed at Miller Coors Brewing Company for 21 years until his passing. David was also proud leader and union member of the International Association of Machinist Aerospace Workers Post 2699.
David was known as an enthusiastic Georgia Bulldogs and LSU football fan who loved billiards, bowling and bocce ball with his family. David was also a classic rock and roll man skilled in the air guitar who could brighten any room he walked into with his comedic personality. He was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and a devout follower of Christ. David was a loving son, kind brother, caring husband and devoted father and grandfather.
David is preceded in death by his father, Nathan Ponthier and daughters; Allyse Megan Ponthier and Kimberly Ann Robinson.
His is survived by his wife, Linda Ponthier, mother, Janice Ponthier, Wife Linda Ponthier and, son Erik Ponthier (Sheena), son-in-law, Andrew, grandchildren; Nathaniel and Colton, sisters; Donna Prescott (Michael), Denise Fletcher (Jon) and Loretta Williamson (Brian).
Rosary will be held at 9:45am Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Memorial will be held at 10am.
To plant a tree in memory of David Ponthier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
