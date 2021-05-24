David Ray Mount age 79, of Quincy, Florida, formerly of Albany, Georgia, died peacefully after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Riverchase Nursing home in Quincy, Florida. As per his request, he has been cremated and there will be no public service. David was of the Methodist faith and an extremely spiritual man.
David was born on December 17, 1941 in Gadsden, Alabama. His parents were the late James Ray and Eloise Callan Mount. On June 4, 1960, David married his high school sweetheart, Jean Roberts of Phenix City, Alabama. Both David and Jean were Central High School graduates of the class of 1959.
After high school graduation, David joined the US Air Force and served four (4) years; his last duty station being in Homestead, Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Afterward, he went to work with Fleet Financial Group, where he retired as Branch President 33 1/2 years later. David had an issue with alcohol early on in life, but he remained sober for the last 31 1/2 years of his life and was a loyal sponsor for many.
David was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He was an accomplished artist, having painted portraits of numerous family members. There is not a family home that he and his beautiful art are not a presence. He also enjoyed interior decorating, gardening, and landscaping.
Some of David's best memories would always be the summers he and Jean took their grandchildren on summer trips. Among a few, they enjoyed New Orleans, St. George Island, Pine Mountain, and always a family favorite, Savannah, Georgia.
David is survived by his loving wife Jean of 61 years, his daughters, Michelle Mount Mims (W.D.) and Ashley Marie Mount, all of Quincy, Florida. His grandchildren, J River Helms, Zachary David Helms, and Megan Marie Thorpe, also of Quincy, Florida. His sisters, Alice Mount Josey (Glenn) of Watkinsville, Georgia, Amanda Mount Rice (husband Roger, deceased) of Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia, and several nieces and cousins.
Any donations in David's name at The Alzheimer's Association @
act.alz.org would be welcome.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.
