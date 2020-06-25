David "Rooster" N. Blitch, Jr., 80, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at Doublegate Country Club from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. Friends are welcome to drop in and social distancing will be required. David is survived by his wife, Harriet Blitch, daughter, Debra B. Lane, granddaughters, Kristen Hill (Tyler), Alaina Blitch, and Lexi Blitch, and great-granddaughter, Bradley Hill. He has been reunited with his son, Jon who passed away in 2015. David was born in Columbia, SC on July 12, 1939. He lived in Tallahassee, FL from 1948-1962, where he met Harriet, who would be his lifelong sweetheart. They met in 7th grade and dated eight years before marrying on June 18, 1961. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. David began working with Puckett and Pierce CPAs after graduating from Florida State University, and became a partner in the firm in 1969. In 1978 he merged firms with Draffin & Tucker where he was a partner until December 3, 2004. After retirement, David continued to work with R&L Engineering as their CFO. David was a member and associated with various civic organizations throughout his life including: Albany Rotary Club (Past President, Secretary, Treasurer and Board Member many times, achieving 45 years of perfect attendance) and a Scholarship is awarded in his name yearly, South George Exchange Club, Dougherty Sertoma Club, Easter Seals (Past President), Boy Scout Council (Treasurer), Doublegate County Club (Past President), American Institute of CPAs, and Georgia Society of CPAs. David loved golf, fishing, FSU football, and fun. He was also a past member of Radium Country Club, Stonebridge Country Club, and Dawson Country Club. David wishes to express his gratitude to Bob Newsome, Carnage Newsome, Joey Tanner, and Neal Cannon for their unwavering love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of David N. Blitch, Jr. to Albany Rotary Club, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 70443, Albany, GA 31708. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
