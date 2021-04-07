David W. Morrell, Jr. 34, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home.
His memorial service will be 10 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Arron McCulley will officiate.
Born in Albany, David attended Lee County Schools and was a welder by trade.
Survivors include his son, Brantley Duncan, mother, Tina Morrell, father, David W. Morrell, Sr., brother Tim Morrell (fiancée Audrey Morgan and step-son Brody Parrish), aunts, Lisa Worrell (Donny), Tammy Wellington, Pat Mathis, cousins, Mandy Faircloth, Donny Worrell, Jr. and Brantley's mother Randi Duncan.
The family will receive friends following the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.