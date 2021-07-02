David Wayne Hancock Sr.Ashburn, GADavid Wayne Hancock Sr., 65, of Ashburn, GA died 7/3/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
