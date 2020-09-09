Mr. David Whiting, Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Lou Whiting will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
David Jr., is survived by his beloved daughter, Candace Vines-Kennedy (Don); Belinda Vines, love of his life, friend, and mother of his daughter, Candace; stepson, Matthew ("Skully") Vines,; six siblings, Dorothy Ousley, Louis Whiting (Sheila), Craigory Whiting, Sr., Stefon Whiting, Sr. (Sharae), Turner Richburg, and Daron Witten; nieces, Nastacia Barksdale, Tabitha Whiting, Jazmine Whiting, Nia Toran, and Masai Toran (one niece, Davon Witten, preceded him in death); nephews, Sean Fudd, Craigory Jr., Stefon Whiting, Jr., and Tavonne Toran (one nephew, Stefan Fudd, preceded him in death); loving aunts, Marie Hayes, Minnie Hayes, Ceola, and Dollie Roberts; and a host of cousins and friends.
