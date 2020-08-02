David Wiggins, 72, of Albany, GA, died August 2, 2020 at his residence. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
David was a native and lifelong resident of Albany, GA and was born on July 13, 1948 to the late Marvin Lee Wiggins and Mary Francis Wiggins. He graduated from Dougherty High School in 1966, received his Bachelor of Business Degree from Auburn University in 1970 and joined his father in Wiggins Construction Company.
David was employed with West Building Supply Company and moved to Miami, Fl before returning to Albany to serve as the manager of the local store in Albany. In 1973, he opened D J's Car Wash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd. and then D J's Speedy Car Wash on W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
In 1985, he opened D J's II on Stuart Ave. and along with his sons, started Oasis Express Auto Wash which now has eleven locations. David was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of Triangle Lodge # 708 F & AM. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was currently attending Warwick United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Carol Inlow Wiggins, his sons, Jeff (Kristi) Wiggins and Colby (Carmen) Wiggins all of Albany, GA, his brothers, Dyrall (Laura) Wiggins of Warner Robins, GA and Tim Wiggins of Sopchoppy, FL, five grandchildren, Lydia Wiggins, Chloe Wiggins, Mason Wiggins, Lizzie Doyle and Mattie Doyle and one great-grandson, Jack Pyle.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of David to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
