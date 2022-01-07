David Williamson passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the age of 89. David was born in Center, TX on November 14, 1932. He joined the US Navy in 1950 and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from active service after twenty years holding the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in 1970.
Upon his retirement he continued his work with the Navy as a civilian Field Technician for the Grumman Aerospace Company. He moved to Albany, GA in 1985 to work for Marine Corps Logistics Base, MCLB in Albany, GA as Project Manager. He retired from Federal Service in 1997.
David was very active in the American Legion Post 30 and served as the Post Commander in 2005. He was also active in The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, or the 40 and 8 for many years. He and his wife, Sammie Joyce, were well known for their participation and support in both organization's charity works and its many train parades. He was also a regular at the Legion's Friday Morning Breakfast Club.
David was married in 1954 to Sammie J. Berryman in Jacksonville FL. They remained married until her death on December 26, 2021. He is survived by his four children, John Bruce, Janet, Leah, and Samuel, his grandchildren, Erika, Chris, and Patrick, his niece Donna and as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service for both David and Sammie Joyce will be held in Albany, GA at American Legion Post 30 at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. They will be interred at the Andersonville National Cemetery in Americus, GA. The family wishes to thank all who have sent cards, gifts and made calls and especially thank Phoebe Hospice for all their care and help through his illness and passing.
