Edison, GA
Davis Louis Ingram
Rev. David Louis Ingram, Sr of Edison GA, pass on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center, Cuthbert, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 24595 Highway 27, Edison, GA with Rev Jimmy Fair officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His remains will lie in state from 10 :00 AM until the time of service.
Viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home
