Leesburg, GA
Eugene Lockett
Funeral services for Deacon Eugene Lockett, 87, of Leesburg, GA, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at McAfee Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1403 U.S. Highway 19, Leesburg, GA. Rev. Robert Morgan, Pastor and Rev. David Lockett will officiate. Interment will follow at McAfee Grove Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1PM-7PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Lockett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
