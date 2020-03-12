Leesburg, GA
Eugene Lockett
Funeral services for Deacon Eugene Lockett, 87, of Leesburg, GA, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at McAfee Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1403 U.S. Highway 19, Leesburg, GA. Rev. Robert Morgan, Pastor and Rev. David Lockett will officiate. Interment will follow at McAfee Grove Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1PM-7PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Lockett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.