Deacon George Proctor

The staff and management of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service of Albany, GA are saddened to announce the death of Deacon George Proctor of Albany, GA . He departed this life on February 23, 2021 at his residence. The Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday March 6, 2021, at 12 Noon at Litman Cathedral, 1129 West Whitney Avenue, Albany, GA. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. The public viewing for Deacon George Proctor will be held, Friday March 5, 2021 at 12 Noon until 7 .P.M. in the sanctuary of Litman Cathedral , 1129 West Whitney Avenue, Albany, GA.

Service information

Mar 6
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 6, 2021
12:00PM
Litman Cathedral House of God Saints In Christ Church
1129 W Whitney Ave
Albany, GA 31707
