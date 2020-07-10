Deacon Hillard Clifford Potts, 79, peacefully transitioned surrounded by family on July 7, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Lester Greene will officiate. Deacon Potts leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving and devoted wife of over 16 years, Janice Moore Potts of Sasser, GA; three daughters, Cynthia (Curnell, Sr.) Ward of Albany, GA; Carla (Reginald) Ray of Hampton, GA and Valerie (Jared) White of Columbus, GA; three stepchildren he reared as his own, Ashley Moore of McDonough, GA; Jasmine Moore of Albany, GA; and Jamal Tift of Albany, GA; two sisters, Katie (Richard) Williams and Flossie Idlett, both of Albany, GA; a brother, Failus (Ethel) Potts of Fayetteville, NC; fifteen grandchildren, Shakesha, Juantasha, Curnell, Jr. (Alicia), X'xavier (Shonda), Michael, Jr., Marteia (Antorio), Whitney, Gabrielle, Madison, Amare, Kennedy, Malia, Kamille, Jamarion, and Josiah; fourteen great grandchildren, Kameelah, Marquez, Twauniyah, Miracle, Curnell II, Coco, Serria, Chicah, Savannah, Sebastian, Derrick, Martei, Christopher, and Marlana; four sisters-in-law, Deloris Moore, of Sasser, GA; Lavernia (Daniel) Thomas of Marietta, GA; Joanne Moore of Atlanta, GA; and Elaine Moore Robinson of Sasser, GA; four brothers-in-law, John Moore, Jr. and King (Beverly) Moore, both of Sasser, GA; Carl (Theresa) Moore of Havana, FL; Kenneth (Lisa) Moore of Hubert, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

