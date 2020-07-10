Deacon Hillard Clifford Potts, 79, peacefully transitioned surrounded by family on July 7, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Lester Greene will officiate. Deacon Potts leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving and devoted wife of over 16 years, Janice Moore Potts of Sasser, GA; three daughters, Cynthia (Curnell, Sr.) Ward of Albany, GA; Carla (Reginald) Ray of Hampton, GA and Valerie (Jared) White of Columbus, GA; three stepchildren he reared as his own, Ashley Moore of McDonough, GA; Jasmine Moore of Albany, GA; and Jamal Tift of Albany, GA; two sisters, Katie (Richard) Williams and Flossie Idlett, both of Albany, GA; a brother, Failus (Ethel) Potts of Fayetteville, NC; fifteen grandchildren, Shakesha, Juantasha, Curnell, Jr. (Alicia), X'xavier (Shonda), Michael, Jr., Marteia (Antorio), Whitney, Gabrielle, Madison, Amare, Kennedy, Malia, Kamille, Jamarion, and Josiah; fourteen great grandchildren, Kameelah, Marquez, Twauniyah, Miracle, Curnell II, Coco, Serria, Chicah, Savannah, Sebastian, Derrick, Martei, Christopher, and Marlana; four sisters-in-law, Deloris Moore, of Sasser, GA; Lavernia (Daniel) Thomas of Marietta, GA; Joanne Moore of Atlanta, GA; and Elaine Moore Robinson of Sasser, GA; four brothers-in-law, John Moore, Jr. and King (Beverly) Moore, both of Sasser, GA; Carl (Theresa) Moore of Havana, FL; Kenneth (Lisa) Moore of Hubert, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mrs. Mary Polite
- After memorable basketball career at Auburn, Worth County native Anfernee McLemore looking forward
- Moultrie drug dealer found guilty on meth charges
- Dougherty schools plan for students' return to campus on Aug. 3
- Albany police respond to homicide, vehicle in Flint River
- No visible progress on planned Lee medical Center
- Second wave: Phoebe COVID-19 numbers now on the rise
- Burton Coley Allen
- Walter Ralph Keenan
- Albany may revisit 'saggy pants' ordinance
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.