Albany-Graveside services for Mr. Joe James, 87 of Albany will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia 31721. Rev. Craig Moore will officiate.
Joe is survived by his loving and very devoted wife of 62 years, Cherrine Wright James; his son, Edgar James of Houston, Texas, Timothy James (Belinda) of Houston, Texas; Lionel James (Kesha) of Birmingham, Alabama; daughters Barbaretta Fredricks of Camilla, Georgia; Devorah Simon (Brian) of Leesburg, Georgia; sister Laura Wilkins of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and sister-in law Evelyn James of Cocoa Beach, Florida; twelve grandchildren Ja'Net Jones, Glenn Walker, Timothy James, Jr., Jaylen James, Thaddeus James, Nicolas James, Maddison Gibson, Lenny Browning, Kirsten Burnette, Lionel James II, Kasey James, Ayden Simon; seven great-grandchildren; four sets of dedicated sisters and brothers in-law, who assisted whenever called upon, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mr. James will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1-8 PM and Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 8:30-9:30 AM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC
Albany 229/436-3615
