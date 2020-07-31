Deacon Oliver "Bo" Will Murphy, Sr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. His graveside service was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Maurice Harris officiated.
Precious memories and his legacy will always be cherished by his loving family, which includes: his wife, Leila Murphy; three sons, Alphonso (Samona) Murphy and Oliver Murphy, Jr. of Albany, GA, and Tevin Murphy of Dawson, GA; one sister, Bertha (George) Williams of Albany, GA; and two brothers, Lamar (Sherry) Murphy, Sr. of Edison, GA, and Charlie (Lille Ruth) Murphy of Dawson, GA. He was a grandfather of eight grandchildren. He was loved by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
