Deaconess Rosa B. Heard

Albany, Ga.
Rosa B. Heard
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home , sadly announces the passing of Mrs. Rosa B. Heard she departed this life on February 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 8,2020 at 11 A.M. in the sanctuary of Union Missionary Baptist Church , 214 E Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31705. Burial will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please keep the family of Mrs. Rosa B. Heard in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Deaconess Heard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
