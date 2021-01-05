When many of us think of Deane Lamb-Ellis we think of a kind soul, a sense of humor, a loving heart and a generous spirit. Many would say the St. Francis of Assisi's prayer speaks of how she lived life.
"Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace; Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope; Where there is darkness, light; And where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; To be understood as to understand; To be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; and it is dying that we are born to eternal life."
Deane spent her childhood attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church which played an important role throughout her life. She attended Deerfield High School, class of 1969. While at Deerfield, Deane was active in cheerleading, basketball, as well as served on the yearbook staff. After high school she attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama and furthered her education at Albany Junior College. Following college, she began a cherished career at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and made many friends there that were her second family.
After her parents passed in 2001 and 2004, Deane decided to pursue the serene life, living tranquil at Lake Blackshear. She retired from Phoebe Putney in 2012 to become a full time Mom to her many treasured puppies and enjoy her beautiful lakeside retreat and rekindled her love for art. Deane joined the Warwick United Methodist Church. She was an active member, taught the Young at Heart Sunday School Class, enjoyed being a part of the choir, and hearing God's word. She also volunteered her time to the Sally Weatherbee Adoption Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Charles Carroll Lamb. She is survived by her two children Christopher D. Ellis and Laurel Lamb Ellis, her brother Charles Lamb (Darlene) and a sister Jean Lamb of Lee County. Deane also leaves behind her dogs Herschel and Beard.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 8 at Warwick United Methodist Church, Warwick, Georgia at 1:00pm. Visitation will take place in the church's Social Hall one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing are required. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Warwick United Methodist Church, 199 Magnolia St. SE, Warwick, GA 31796 or the Crisp County Humane Society.
