Mrs. Deane W. Denby, 92, of Albany, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Dan Story, Jr. will officiate. Born April 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Ruby Watson. Mrs. Denby loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Worth County. She retired from the Dougherty County probate court where she worked for over 38 years and served as active probate judge before Judge Nancy Stephenson. After her retirement she went to work as the secretary at Hall and Hall Funeral Home where she served families in many capacities during their time of need. A wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Pafford Denby; daughter, Lynn Harris; great granddaughter Taylor Allen; and 8 brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dawn Story (Scott) of Sylvester; sister, Irene Pearce of Cordele; her grandchildren, Chris Utz (Tonya), Deanna Utz, Brittany Gutlon (Josh), Justin Story (Emily), and Chase Story; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Denby family.
To plant a tree in memory of Deane Denby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.