Deanna Sue Christmas, 73, of Leesburg, GA passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her residence. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Justin Friar will officiate.
Born in Albany, GA and a life long resident of Albany, GA and Leesburg, GA, Sue was the owner/operator of Sue's Snack Bar at the Albany Towers and was associated with Mama Jean's and the Western Sizzlin restaurant. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Benjamin Corbett and Mary Blanche Eubanks, a daughter, Teresa Lynn Aycock, siblings, Patsy Roach, Joann Carr, Ronnie Corbett and Glen Corbett, granddaughter, Heather Aycock and great-grandchild, Baby Lewy.
Survivors include her husband, James A. "Buddy" Christmas, Jr., Leesburg, GA, her children, Melissa Watson (Ray), Baconton, GA, Kelly Pelham (Travis), Leesburg, GA, James C. (Greg) Christmas, Clayton, GA, siblings, Lonnie (T-Bone) Corbett, Linda Head, Sylvester, GA, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at their residence.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Deanna Sue Christmas to Grace City Church, 294 Oakland Pkwy., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
