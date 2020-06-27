On Sunday June 7th, 2020 Deborah Lea Johnson, loving daughter and sister passed away at age 58 in Columbus Georgia. Deborah was born July 8th 1961 in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Richard and Sylvia Johnson. The family moved to Albany Georgia in 1968, and Deborah grew up and lived most of her life in the Albany area. Deborah was an LPN and especially enjoyed caring for the elderly. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her mother Sylvia of Albany, but currently residing in Tecumseh Oklahoma. Brother Rick Johnson and wife Marci of Tecumseh Oklahoma, and her brother Richard Johnson of Spring Hill, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews. No service is planned at this time. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- Phoebe officials: Virus may be mutating; second wave is here
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- A restaurant denied service to a Black boy for his clothes, but video shows a White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed
- Weekend Juneteenth participants encouraged by community response in Southwest Georgia
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
drbestdental said:How does this help the ones who have applied for unemployment back at the beginning of all of this and have YET to have their application fina…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.