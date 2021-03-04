Deborah Ruth Jackson, 67, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Joseph W. Jones
Funeral Home of Leesburg.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born February 6, 1954 in Brinson, GA, Deborah was the daughter of the late Robert C. Jackson and Edna Mitchell Jackson. She was a devoted nurse for many years and owned and operated Jackson's CNA Training Institute. She enjoyed cooking for her family and also enjoyed gardening. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Banks.
Survivors include her husband, Carl James, Sr.; children, Carl "Randy" James, Jr and his wife, Lindsey of Leesburg and Melody Wilbanks of Leesburg; grandchildren, Dallan, Paris and, Cameron all of Leesburg; siblings, Bob, David, Ann, Jane and Linda.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the family of Deborah Ruth Jackson.
