...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Debra Rainey Sams of Dawson, died January 27, 2022, at her home in Dawson. Graveside services were held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 at the Bronwood Cemetery. The Reverend Tommy McDonald officiated.
Debra was born on April 30, 1955, to Colden "Snooks" and Betty Sue Rainey. She grew up in Bronwood, graduated from Terrell Academy, and attended Georgia Southwestern College. She was a member of the Dawson United Methodist Church.
Debra's entire career was spent in banking. In 1976, she started her work at the Bank of Dawson in an entry level position. She held numerous positions there, moving to Loan Officer and eventually to Vice-President. As recently as one month ago, Debra was working and helping coworkers and customers at the Bank of Dawson. She truly loved her work and serving as a mentor to others.
Debra's two and a half-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was uncomplaining and courageous through many difficult days. A special thanks to all family, friends, and caregivers who supported her in this fight.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Carol Rainey.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Sams; daughter, Joeanna Sams Chastain (Daniel) and grandson, Daniel Chastain, Jr.; sister, Joy Rainey Thompson (Jimmy); brother, Bob Rainey (Rhonda), and precious pet Schnauzer, Emma.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Debra to Friends of the Bronwood Cemetery, Inc., PO Box 194, Bronwood, GA 39826, or to the Humane Society of Terrell County, PO Box 311, Dawson, GA, 39842.
