Delia Rehberg Hires, 90, of Cordele, GA, former longtime resident of Leesburg, GA, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Grady Morey will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Hires was born in Cairo, GA on October 10, 1929 to the late William Alvie and Effie Gainey Rehberg. She graduated from Cairo High School and retired from Southern Bell as a Maintenance Technician. Mrs. Hires was married to the late Bowden Hires, Jr. She lived in Albany for twenty three years before moving to Leesburg in 1971. Mrs. Hires was a member of Westview Baptist Church, Albany and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Survivors include her two daughters, Addine (Dennis) Harrell of Warwick, GA and Kristi (Ryan) Harris of Kansas City, MO, a sister, Betty Jean Thigpen of Putney, GA, a sister-in-law Doris Rehberg of Tallahassee, FL, three grandchildren, Chris (Gabrielle) Harrell of Woodstock, GA, Stephen (Shea) Harrell of Leesburg, GA and Emily Harris of Kansas City, MO, three great-grandchildren, James, Addison and Weston Harrell and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents, one brother, Chesley Rehberg, and two sisters, Elvie Maxwell and Bernice Johnson.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Ave, Cordele, GA, 31015, Westview Baptist Church, 2509 Homewood Dr, Albany, GA 31707 or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fellowship Home and Reflections Hospice for their love and care for their Mother.
