Della Clay

Mrs. Della Elizabeth "Beth" Stanfill Clay, 86, died Saturday morning (October 12, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas.
She was born October 18, 1932 in Cairo, GA to the late Noah William Stanfill and Muriel Lucille Ulm Stanfill. In 1987, Beth retired after 16 years from Westover High School where she taught home economics in consumer services. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Douglas, the Whitfield Sunday School Class, and she served on the administrative board of United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Stanfill Roddenbery; and brother, William Thomas "Bill" Stanfill.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jack Harward Clay, Sr. of Douglas; four daughters, Glenda Clay (Ben Greene) of Decatur, Diane Melvin (Jimmy) of Oxford, Cynthia Clay of Douglas, Gloria Fussell (Clifton) of Douglas; one son, Jack H. Clay, Jr. (Lizanne) of Albany; five grandchildren, Kelly Harrell of Albany, Noah Clay (Abbyanne) of the U.S. Army, Zach Fussell (Jessica) of Douglas, Lauren Norman (Logan) of Covington, and Tara Bennett (Chris) of Douglas; one sister, Tommie Indence of Thomasville; sister-in-law, Gail Stanfill of Albany;six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (October 19, 2019) at First United Methodist Douglas. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church Douglas Food Pantry, 311 N. Madison Ave., Douglas, GA 31533 or Pierce Chapel Cemetery Fund in Grady County, GA (Cairo).
Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
