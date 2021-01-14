Della Love

Della Carter Love, 93, of Albany, GA passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 in Gilroy, CA.
Mrs. Love was born in Albany, GA to the late Eddie Lee Carter and Lonnie Mae Dodley Carter on September 8, 1927. She attended Dougherty County public schools graduating from Madison High School in 1944. She went on to obtain her bachelor of science degree in home economics at Fort Valley State University in 1948. She met her life partner, Owen E. Love Sr., shortly thereafter and on May 22, 1951 they wed in Weptumka, Alabama. Together they built a loving home and raised three children Jacquelyn, Owen Jr, and Eddie.
Professing her faith and accepting Christ at an early age, she was a lifelong dedicated member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served in the General Missionary Society (former president), Circle 2 (former president), Willing Workers, and as member of the leadership committee. Her tireless commitment to the church was unwavering and in 1982, she was recognized as Church Mother of the Year. She represented Mt. Zion wherever she traveled and served as an official delegate to the State and National Baptist Conventions on behalf of the church.
Throughout her career she focused on educating children, teaching in Dougherty County schools for over 36 years. She received teacher of the year honors twice in her career as an educator, at Sylvandale and Jackson Heights, now known as Robert Harvey, elementary schools. After formally retiring, she was a substitute teacher at Albany Job Corps for some years.
Mrs. Love believed in being an active in the community. She was a member of many organizations including the Federation of Colored Women's Clubs through which she supervised the local Federated Girls Club, Les Dix Carnations. She was also a member of Iota Phi Lambda business and professional society, Artesian City Chapter Number 217 - Order of the Eastern Star, Al Rakim Court Number 31- Daughter of Isis, and the NAACP.
Mrs. Love enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family near and far. While she was away from Albany, Mrs. Love always sought community in God's house. With her daughter Jacquelyn in California, she attended Bethany Community Church of Christ, Cathedral of Faith, and United Christian Fellowship of Silicon Valley. In Macon with her son Owen, she attended Swift Creek Baptist Church. In Marietta with her son Eddie, she attended Wright Street Baptist Church where she was an honorary member of the Mothers' Board.
Mrs. Love is preceded in death by her husband Owen E. Love Sr., siblings, Andrew "Jay" Carter, E.L Carter Jr., Lona Carter Warren, and most recently her sister Carrie Carter Young.
Mrs. Della Carter Love was the embodiment of love; love of God, love of family, and love of community. Cherishing her memory and continuing her legacy are her children Jacquelyn Love Richburg (Charles), Owen Jr. (Rosland), Eddie Sr. (Jenna), grandchildren Delene Richburg (Kwalin Kimaathi), Allison Love, Gwendolyn Love, Eddie Love Jr., and Akeem Love (Hydeia), great-grandchildren Samantha and Malachi Norfleet, Niambi and Amondi Kimaathi, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mt Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Simmons, officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by Elliott Funeral Home. Funeral will be livestreamed via: Luke's Media on Facebook.
