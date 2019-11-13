Delma Paulk

Mrs. Delma Laverne Paulk, 80, passed away on November 9, 2019. Delma was a native of Taylor County, born in the Waylonzo area November 6, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. J. B. and Arrie Bell (Williams) Wilson. The family moved several times between Georgia and Florida and lived for a time in Largo and Salem, Florida before settling in Baconton, GA. There Delma graduated from Mitchell County High School in Camilla, GA and went to Albany Tech School in Albany, GA. She was employed in Albany, GA when she met her husband Jessie H. Paulk. They were married March 3, 1961 in the Mitchell County courthouse in Camilla, GA and had a brief honeymoon in Salem, FL.
Mrs. Paulk was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. J.B. and Arrie Bell (Williams) Wilson; four brothers, David Roosevelt, Wilton Edward, Bobby Gene and Joseph Emanuel Wilson; two sons in law Yancy Sadler and David Church; step son in law Harvey Shugart; two grandsons, Micah and Jessie Church-Paulk; and one granddaughter Madison Paulk.
She is survived y her husband of 58 years Jessie H. Paulk; daughter Evelyn Hooten (Rick) of Chappell Hill, TX; stepdaughter Nancy Leedy of Vienna, GA; two daughters, Robyn Paulk of Salem, FL and Morgen Paulk of Empire, CO; sister Judy Washington of Sale City, GA; and two God daughters, Danette Norman of Pensacola, FL and Devyn Norman of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; two step grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Salem Baptist Church fellowship hall one hour before the services at 11:00 am. Pastor Steve Fox and Rev. Melvin Sadler will officiate. Pallbearers will be the young men of the church and the honorary pallbearers will be the Sr. Ladies Sunday School class. Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery, Salem, Fl. The family requests in lieu of flowers that a memorial be made to the Salem Cemetery Trust Fund in care of Iris Hardin, P.O. Box 303 Salem, Fl. 32356. All arrangements are under the care of Joe P. Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Joe P. Burns Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.