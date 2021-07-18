Delores Weathersby Shiver, 83, of Albany, GA passed away July 18, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Shiver was born on March 16, 1938, in Bainbridge, GA, to the late Elmer and Ada Knight Weathersby. She retired from Bell South in 1988. Mrs. Shiver enjoyed working in her yard and caring for those she loved.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shiver was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Shiver, sister Betty Moore of Bainbridge, GA, and an infant daughter Kimberly Kay Shiver. Survivors include her daughter Deborah Shiver Pekary (Christopher) of Collierville, TN, a stepson Joseph Shiver of Adel, GA, grandchildren Benjamin Pekary and Connor Pekary both of Collierville, TN, and a sister Eleanor Darley (Gordon) of Albany, GA.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
Condolences may be mailed to Deborah Pekary, 2686 Dibrell Trail, Collierville, TN, 38017.
