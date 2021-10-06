Ms. Deloria Butler Miller, 90, was born in Albany, Georgia to the late Kate Bowden Garner and Otis Butler. She joined the ranks of the immortal on Monday October 4, 2021. Graveside Services Honoring the Life and Loving Memory of Deloria Butler Miller will be held at Union Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. Dr. Bill Edge, Sr. , Pastor Eureka Missionary Baptist Church will officiate.
She was educated in the Dougherty County School System in Albany, Georgia, and a Graduate of Monroe High School Class of 1949. Deloria was a dedicated member of the Eureka Missionary Baptist Church.
She was an alumnus of Tuskegee Institute, and later received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Grady Nursing School in 1954. Her journey in nursing provided the opportunity to extend patient care in the following Healthcare systems; Grady Memorial Hospital ( Atlanta, GA. ), The Medical Center of Central Georgia ( Macon , GA ), Albany Naval Air Station ( Albany, GA ), A Trailblazer in 1954 she was one of four African American Nurses on staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Albany, GA.) , Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center (Atlanta , GA ), Fulton County Public Health ( Atlanta, GA ), State of Georgia Department of Human Resources Mental Health Center, Southwest Georgia Public Health - Family Planning (Albany, GA).
She was also a member of the Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority and elected as Ms. National Tuskegee Alumni, and retired after 40 years of Nursing .
Deloria's legacy will forever be cherished by her loving son, William H. Miller, grandson Harrison R. Miller, brother, sisters, cousins, and extended family.
Because of her caring and dedication throughout the Albany Community, Deloria cultivated meaningful relationships with colleagues, and developed many friendships along the continuum of her career and retirement that will always be remembered and remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Alzheimer's Association @ https://act.alz.org//donate or call 1-800-272-3900, and Phoebe Golden Key c/o Phoebe Putney Hospital 317 W. Third Avenue Albany, GA 31701.
Attendees are required to follow the CDC Guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance due to Covid-19, your cooperation is appreciated.
