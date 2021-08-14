...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* From 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Denise Burnett Boyett, 59, of Cuthbert, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the Piedmont Midtown Hospital in Columbus, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5:30 pm in the Coleman Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Ziglar officiating. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
Denise was born on February 9, 1962, in Cuthbert, the daughter of the late James Thomas Burnett Sr. and the late Carolyn Sheffield Burnett. She lived in Randolph County all her life and was a graduate of Randolph County High School. She was a member of Cuthbert First Baptist Church. After graduating high school in May, she began working at Kellwood, where she was employed for 14 years. She then became the owner and operator of Denise's Day Care in 1994, where she touched the lives of so many kids. They all were her "babies" and her pride and joy. She also kept the books for all of the family businesses- Boyett Wrecker Service, Boyett Trailer Park, and Boyett Farms. Her passion for kids consumed her and flowed over into her love for Operation Christmas Child. She became the Director of Operation Christmas Child at Cuthbert First Baptist Church in 2018, and she was always so honored that the WMU asked her to do it. She became an Operation Christmas Child Prayer Network Partner in February of 2020. Her heart was in packing shoeboxes and the smile she was putting on those kids' faces meant everything to her. She also had a love for Joyce Meyer and partnered with her ministries in 2014. She was an advocate for recycling and loved her family more than anything. She was ALWAYS putting everybody else before herself; she is going to be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jimmy Burnett.
Survivors include a loving husband of 36 years, Michael Lee Boyett, a daughter, Amber (Brandon) Wilkerson of Cuthbert, a son, Dale (Tabatha) Boyett of Cuthbert, 2 grandsons, Will Boyett and Lee Wilkerson, a sister Drusilla (Roger) Whatley and a brother Joel (Angela) Burnett of Moncks Corner, SC.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cuthbert First Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child Fund @ P.O. Box 274 Cuthbert, GA or pack a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child.
