Denny Pierce

Denny Neil Pierce, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born January 1, 1934 in Coolidge, Georgia, he resided in Las Vegas since 2008, but lived most of his life in Sylvester, Georgia. Neil spent over fifty years in the banking industry, most recently with Sylvester Banking Company, where he was the longest running President and Chairman of the Board, holding the position of President for thirty-three years until he retired in 2004. He was an active community and business leader in Georgia, having been a charter member of the Worth County Economic Development Authority, and serving on the Worth County-Sylvester Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Southwest Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Worth County Hospital Board of Directors, the Georgia Bankers Association Board of Directors, and the Georgia Second District Advisory Council of the Small Business Administration. Neil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married for over fifty years to the former Gloria Price Potts, who preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by his daughter Sylvia Noonan; son-in-law, Bill Noonan; grandson, Jason Noonan; granddaughter-in-law, Theresa Noonan; and great-granddaughters Khloe and Tinsley Noonan. A family graveside service will be held at Palm Northwest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 North Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89144.
Palm Northwest Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
