A memorial service for Denver Kyle Walls "Denny" of Warwick will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will meet with friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Denny as he was affectionately known, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2010 at his residence. He was born in West Virginia and was the son of the late Estell and Lola Blake Walls. He was the owner and operator of D&E Trophies in Albany. Denny loved reading God's word, and fishing was one of his favorite activities. Most important to him though was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Earlene Wilkins Walls of Warwick; a daughter, Wanda Laubrich of Warwick; two grandsons and their wives, Michael Laubrich and Lacey Laubrich of Warwick and Trey Laubrich and Rebecca Brewer of Goose Creek, SC; and three great-grandchildren, Noah Laubrich, Halyn Laubrich and Carlee Laubrich. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- At-risk incentive pay at Tift hospital system raises questions
- Local officials warn 'risky behavior' may be behind increase in new COVID-19 cases
- Saturday night concert in Dougherty County draws complaints
- Dangerous dog ordinance raises concerns for Albany Commission
- Six injured in shooting at Big Daddy's Lounge
- Property tax book gives guidance on land used for agriculture
- Friend of slain California attorney says suspect in attack on judge's family had a grudge against him
- Cindy Wise
- Shirley Williams (Martin)
- Pretoria Fields in Albany, German syringe manufacturer respond to coronavirus with innovation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newspaper Ads
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:
Maybe try paying people more? Minimum wage earners - These buffoons pay you minimum wage because the government says they can't pay you less!
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:Perhaps you can ask Loeffler for a "Crumb" of the massive stock losses she avoided while telling the citizens of Georgia that COVID-19 would n…
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:The boot-licking is getting pretty hot and heavy in here!Mr. Vietnam Vet - why don't you volunteer to personally murder some young people for …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.