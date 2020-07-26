A memorial service for Denver Kyle Walls "Denny" of Warwick will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will meet with friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Denny as he was affectionately known, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2010 at his residence. He was born in West Virginia and was the son of the late Estell and Lola Blake Walls. He was the owner and operator of D&E Trophies in Albany. Denny loved reading God's word, and fishing was one of his favorite activities. Most important to him though was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Earlene Wilkins Walls of Warwick; a daughter, Wanda Laubrich of Warwick; two grandsons and their wives, Michael Laubrich and Lacey Laubrich of Warwick and Trey Laubrich and Rebecca Brewer of Goose Creek, SC; and three great-grandchildren, Noah Laubrich, Halyn Laubrich and Carlee Laubrich. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

