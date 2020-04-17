Derrick Harris of Albany,GA transition from this life on April 10,2020. The graveside funeral service to be attended by immediate family ONLY will be held Saturday April 18, 2020 at 2 P.M. in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. J.L. Litman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please keep the family of Mr. Derrick Harris in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
1202 E Clark Ave
2294308800
